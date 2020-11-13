﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Japanese scrap exporters bullish and manage to sell at higher level

Japanese scrap exporters have increased their offer prices significantly this week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.