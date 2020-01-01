﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices supported by steel price gains, supply worries

Today, Thursday, December 17, iron ore prices have moved up compared to yesterday and have posted slight increases on week-on-week basis as well.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.