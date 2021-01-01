﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices ease after exceeding $130/mt CFR owing to firm demand, supply shortage

Import iron ore prices in China have edged down today, Thursday, January 13, while indicating slight rises week on week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.