﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices down sharply, following coal and steel futures fall

Import iron ore prices in China have moved down sharply today, Thursday, October 21, Thursday, while also indicating a decrease week on week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.