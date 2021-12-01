﻿
English
India’s NMDC slashes iron ore prices for Dec, cost pressure on mills to ease

India’s state-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited has slashed the price of iron ore lumps by INR 750/mt ($10/mt) and that of fines by INR 200/mt ($3/mt).

