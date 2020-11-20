﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Import shredded scrap prices in Pakistan rise rapidly amid bullish global market

Offers for import shredded scrap in containers to Pakistan have continued to gain momentum during the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.