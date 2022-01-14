﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices rise in Taiwan, gap between ex-US and ex-Japan scrap widens

While Taiwanese buyers bought some cargoes from the US at the beginning of the week at higher prices, they have made no bookings ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.