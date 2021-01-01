﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices rise in India, ex-Gulf HMS still preferred

Import scrap prices in India have indicated a firm uptrend amid increased restocking by local secondary mills.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.