﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices range-bound in India, outlook bleak

Import ferrous scrap offers to India have remained range-bound during the past week, with a negative bias and barring stray deals.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.