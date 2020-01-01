﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices in Taiwan surge, have room for another $10-20/mt rise

Prices for import scrap prices in Taiwan have increased over the past week as suppliers have been bullish following the sharp rises in Turkey.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.