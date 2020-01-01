﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices in Pakistan rise in line with global trend, activity weak

The recent strengthening of scrap deal prices in Turkey has encouraged European suppliers to raise their offer prices, to Pakistan in particular.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.