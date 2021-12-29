﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices in India soften amid year-end market slowdown

Import scrap prices in India have continued to seek lower levels with the market slowing down for year-end consideration, ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.