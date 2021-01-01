﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap activity in Pakistan muted in anticipation of lower offers

Import scrap activity in Pakistan has remained mostly muted this week, with most buyers holding back in anticipation of cheaper offers.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.