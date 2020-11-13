﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Import premium coking coal price in China rises further amid ban on ex-Australia coal

During the week ending November 13, import quotations in China have moved up sharply for premium hard coking coal.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.