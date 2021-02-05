﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Import coking coal prices in China stable, ex-Australia prices down

Import quotations in China have indicated minimal changes for premium hard coking coal and hard coking coal from Canada and Russia.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.