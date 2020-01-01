﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Hyundai Steel books ex-Russia scrap at lower price after ex-US deal

Hyundai Steel has booked a bulk cargo of Russian scrap at a lower price level after yesterday's report of a deal of ex-US HMS I scrap.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.