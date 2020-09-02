﻿
English
Scrap & Raw Materials

Global BPI suppliers attempt to push prices up further

SteelOrbis has been informed of a fresh 60,000 mt ex-Brazil basic pig iron (BPI) booking in China at $384/mt CFR.

