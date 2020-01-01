﻿
English
Scrap & Raw Materials

Fresh ex-Brazil BPI sales to US after long trading lull in region

Following a long-standing silence in trading, Brazil-based basic pig iron suppliers have recently succeeded in concluding sales to the US market.

