﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Firm demand in S. Korea fuels further rise in ex-Japan prime grade scrap prices

Strong interest for prime grade material in South Korea and rising bids from customers have continued to greatly support Japanese scrap suppliers

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.