﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Few ex-US scrap offers to Taiwan due to holiday, ex-Japan prices rise

During the past week, Taiwanese buyers have reported that the number of offers they have received has been on the low side, particularly from the US.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.