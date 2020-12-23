﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Exporters’ scrap purchase prices climb again in Russia’s Baltic region

Russian exporters’ scrap purchase prices have continued to mainly climb, still supported by globally favourable market conditions.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.