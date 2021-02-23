﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-US scrap prices in Turkey jump to $435/mt in new deal

Deep sea prime grade scrap prices in Turkey have increased above the level of $430/mt CFR in a new ex-US scrap booking.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.