﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-US scrap prices in Turkey decrease to $405/mt CFR

The downtrend of deep sea scrap prices in Turkey has continued without a break, with an ex-US scrap deal signaling a lower level.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.