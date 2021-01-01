﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-US scrap deal price for Turkey remains stable, positive mood continues

While the positive sentiment in Turkey’s import scrap market continues, an ex-US scrap deal has been disclosed.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.