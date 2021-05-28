﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-US scrap deal in Turkey closed at $502/mt CFR

Following a silent week, an ex-US scrap deal has been disclosed to the import market in Turkey with lower prices for benchmark HMS I/II 80:20 scrap.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.