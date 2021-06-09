﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-UK scrap prices to Turkey stand firm, another deal from yesterday disclosed

Today two new scrap deals have been disclosed to the import scrap market in Turkey.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.