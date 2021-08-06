﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Japan scrap prices down except for shindachi, as local and overseas bids fall

The bearish outlook in the global scrap market has continued to encourage both Japanese and South Korean steelmakers to cut their bids for scrap.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.