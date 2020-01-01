﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Japan H2 scrap prices under pressure, following Kanto tender

Insufficient demand has continued to weigh on ex-Japan H2 scrap prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.