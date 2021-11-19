﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India pellet prices range-bound with negative bias

Ex-India iron ore pellet prices have been range-bound over the past week with a strong negative bias as low demand has ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.