﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India pellet prices under pressure amid fresh mill inspections in China

Indian iron ore pellet export prices have come under pressure after a robust start to the week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.