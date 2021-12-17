﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India pellet prices surge on rise in lump prices in China, re-stocking

Indian iron ore pellet exports have performed strongly over the past week with prices surging, riding on the back of rising iron ore lumps.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.