﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India pellet prices surge, but uptrend starts to ease amid buyers’ resistance

India’s iron ore pellet export prices have indicated sharp volatility with prices surging on back of gains in fines prices in ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.