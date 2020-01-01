﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India pellet prices stronger after weak start, Chinese demand revives

Ex-India iron ore pellet prices showed volatility and sharp fluctuations during the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.