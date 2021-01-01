﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India pellet prices stage smart rebound amid revived bookings, boost in outlook

Ex-India iron ore pellet prices have staged a smart rebound over the past week on the back of strong bookings for January shipments and beyond.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.