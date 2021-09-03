﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India pellet prices resume downtrend, tracking declines in China

The brief revival in Indian pellet export market seen earlier has fizzled out.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.