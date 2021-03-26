﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India pellet prices overcome initial setbacks in China, demand outlook uncertain

Ex-India iron ore pellet prices suffered initial setbacks early last week amid reports of higher-than-expected production cuts in China.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.