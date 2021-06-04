﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India pellet market recovers after losses earlier this week as outlook improves

Indian iron ore pellet export prices have showed a high level of volatility tracking fluctuations in finished steel prices in China,

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.