﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Europe scrap prices in Turkey hit $510-513/mt CFR

In two ex-Europe deals disclosed in the import scrap market in Turkey, the benchmark HMS I/II 80:20 price from the region has increased.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.