﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Denmark booking in Turkey closed at around $461/mt CFR

A slight price decrease has been recorded in Turkey’s import scrap market with an ex-Denmark scrap deal disclosed today, August 4.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.