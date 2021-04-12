﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Brazil BPI suppliers still push for increase

Information about another ex-Brazil pig iron deal at a price $20/mt higher than last week has been leaked to the market. 

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.