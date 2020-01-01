﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

European scrap prices in Turkey at $455/mt fixed by deal

Another sharp increase has been recorded in European scrap prices in Turkey, as the US’s absence continues. A ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.