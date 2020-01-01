﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Downward revisions in local Turkish scrap market

While some Turkish mills have reduced their domestic scrap purchase prices today, November 12, others have kept their quotations stable.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.