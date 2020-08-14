﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Dock delivered pries for HMS I/II 80:20 in Los Angeles

SteelOrbis has learned that dock delivered price for HMS I/II 80:20 in Los Angeles is

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
14 Aug 20 Demand also slow in Turkey’s short sea scrap market
14 Aug 20 Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 14, 2020
14 Aug 20 Local Chinese chrome ore and ferrochrome prices - week 33
14 Aug 20 Stable trend in Turkish ship scrap market
14 Aug 20 Mixed expectations in Turkey’s import scrap market

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt 1.85
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt 0
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt -0.88
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt 0
HRC FOB China, $/mt 0.49
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 2.04
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Billets FOB China 0
Iron ore (62%) CFR China 1.84
Rebar FOB Turkey 0
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey 0
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Rebar Index 3.68
Turkish Scrap Index 2.79
Black Sea HRC Export Index 6.91
US (East Coast) HMS I/II scrap export index 3.33
Click to see full list
Statistics
/ mton
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.