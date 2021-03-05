﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Diverse trends in local Turkish scrap market due to currency fluctuation

As compared to March 1, some Turkish mills have increased their local scrap purchase prices by TRY 100-300/mt.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.