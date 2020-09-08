﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 8, 2020

Source of offer Product Iron content Price ($/mt) Daily ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
08 Sep 20 Three deep sea sales disclosed in Turkey
08 Sep 20 Further increase of ex-Brazil BPI prices in question, though level hits $370/mt ...
08 Sep 20 Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 8, 2020
08 Sep 20 Manganese ore prices in China rise slightly
08 Sep 20 More mills in Turkey raise domestic scrap purchase prices

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt 1.97
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt 2.22
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt 2.86
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt 1.12
HRC FOB China, $/mt 0
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 1.98
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Billets FOB China 2.22
Iron ore (62%) CFR China 4.7
Rebar FOB Turkey 1.12
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey 2.89
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Rebar Index 2.38
Turkish Scrap Index 2.99
Black Sea HRC Export Index 2.1
US (East Coast) HMS I/II scrap export index 3.28
Click to see full list
Statistics
/ mton
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.