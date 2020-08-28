﻿
English
Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 28, 2020

Source of offer Product Iron content Price ($/mt) Daily ...

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt -2.69
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt 1.06
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt 1.51
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt 0.56
HRC FOB China, $/mt 0.48
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 0
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Billets FOB China 0
Iron ore (62%) CFR China -2.68
Rebar FOB Turkey 0.56
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey 1.06
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Rebar Index -1.68
Turkish Scrap Index -0.25
Black Sea HRC Export Index 2.79
US (East Coast) HMS I/II scrap export index 0
Click to see full list
Statistics
/ mton
Click to see full list

