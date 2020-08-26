﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 26, 2020

Source of offer Product Iron content Price ($/mt) Daily ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
27 Aug 20 HMS I/II 80:20 container prices in Los Angeles
27 Aug 20 US scrap prices expected to jump in September
27 Aug 20 Iron ore prices decline from yesterday’s and last week’s levels as demand slows
27 Aug 20 Short sea scrap prices in Turkey increase in line with deep sea scrap
27 Aug 20 Bids for scrap in Bangladesh keep moving up

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt -5.75
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt 1.06
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt 0
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt 0
HRC FOB China, $/mt 0.48
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 0
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Billets FOB China 0
Iron ore (62%) CFR China 4.11
Rebar FOB Turkey -0.56
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey 0
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Rebar Index -1.68
Turkish Scrap Index -0.25
Black Sea HRC Export Index 2.79
US (East Coast) HMS I/II scrap export index 0
Click to see full list
Statistics
/ mton
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.