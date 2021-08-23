﻿
Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 23, 2021



Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore - 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt -14.54
Scrap - HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt -1.98
Billet - FOB CIS, $/mt 0
Rebar - FOB Turkey, $/mt -2.49
HRC - FOB China, $/mt 0
Wire Rod - FOB China, $/mt 0
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Billets FOB China -3.14
Iron ore (62%) CFR China -13.23
Rebar FOB Turkey -2.49
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey -2.51
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Rebar Index -1.86
Turkish Scrap Index -1.99
Black Sea HRC Export Index -0.82
US (East Coast) HMS I/II scrap export index -0.25
Click to see full list
Statistics
/ mton
Click to see full list

