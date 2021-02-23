﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian iron ore prices maintain uptrend

Still reflecting strong steel prices, iron ore prices in the Chinese spot market have maintained their current uptrend, reaching ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.