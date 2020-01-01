﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Bids for ex-Japan scrap fall again in S. Korea, sharpest drop for high quality grades

South Korea’s Hyundai Steel has announced its fresh bids for ex-Japan scrap today, January 28.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.